Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Issue $1.25 Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,610,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,973. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

