Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 6,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,023. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNGR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

