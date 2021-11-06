Rarible Market Cap Hits $107.80 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Rarible has a market cap of $107.80 million and $5.96 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $20.88 or 0.00033527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.