Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.36.

GEI stock opened at C$23.52 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

