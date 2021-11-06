Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.99

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.99 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 76.10 ($0.99). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 78.25 ($1.02), with a volume of 10,981 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

