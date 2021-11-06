Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post sales of $116.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.67 million to $117.00 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $425.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of RM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $612.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

