Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.94

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.94 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 87.90 ($1.15). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 726,325 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The company has a market cap of £459.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1.91%.

In other news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

About Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

