Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 11,800 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,453.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 79,765 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after buying an additional 102,953 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

