Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 17,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,124,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

