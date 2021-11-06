Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 310.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $49,452,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $6,722,000. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 482.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 39,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $142.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $143.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

