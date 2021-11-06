Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,618,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

