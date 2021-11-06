Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of AnaptysBio worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of ANAB opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

