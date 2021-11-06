Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $2,233,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

