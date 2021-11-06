Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Hawkins worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 54.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.