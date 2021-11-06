Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 67,896 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,546,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.24 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

