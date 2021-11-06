Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of comScore worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in comScore by 83,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCOR opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

