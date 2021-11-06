Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

