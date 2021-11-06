Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 102,700 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Stoneridge worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 726,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 168,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $602.26 million, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.31. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.