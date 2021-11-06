Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 127,600 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

