Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 154,839 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,839 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pretium Resources worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

