Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,508 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Clarus worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

