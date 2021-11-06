Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.04% of Rent-A-Center worth $107,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII opened at $43.46 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.