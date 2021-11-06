Reviewing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for European Wax Center and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $31.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Service Co. International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Service Co. International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.51 billion 3.18 $515.91 million $2.91 22.90

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 19.59% 41.84% 5.20%

Summary

Service Co. International beats European Wax Center on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

