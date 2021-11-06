Reviewing Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Snowflake and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 0 12 13 0 2.52 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75

Snowflake presently has a consensus target price of $309.94, suggesting a potential downside of 15.04%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus target price of $10.31, suggesting a potential upside of 125.16%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Snowflake.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snowflake and PLAYSTUDIOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $592.05 million 185.40 -$539.10 million ($3.80) -96.00 PLAYSTUDIOS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -89.38% -15.26% -12.68% PLAYSTUDIOS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Snowflake on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Its myVEGAS Bingo to access to the rooms and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip that include MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Excalibur; myVEGAS Slots, a social casino app that offers entertainment with its library of new game content, daily challenges, and offers; POP! Slots, a social slots app to connect fans with offerings from a collection of real-world brands; myKONAMI Slots to enjoy the slot machine action; and Kingdom Boss and myVEGAS Blackjack games. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

