Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.59

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.59 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 814,788 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £56.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.