Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

RVLV traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,886. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

