ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.55. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 125,577,893 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research raised ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.