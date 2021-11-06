Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Shares Up 1.8%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RONIU)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.