Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.88

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.88 and traded as high as C$44.01. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.99, with a volume of 58,797 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCH shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

