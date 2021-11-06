Rise (RISE) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $649.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 187,926,123 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

