Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $19,933,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSKD opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47. Riskified has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.