RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,601.66

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,601.66 ($33.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,745 ($35.86). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,710 ($35.41), with a volume of 153,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,601.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,531.36.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.