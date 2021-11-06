Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.