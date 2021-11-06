Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTAU) Trading Down 0.2%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (NYSE:RKTAU) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.05. 38,805 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.