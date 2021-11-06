RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 15.40 and last traded at 15.51. 2,010,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,127,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $949,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

