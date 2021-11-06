ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RKWBF opened at $380.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.07. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

