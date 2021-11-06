Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$5.73. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 135,236 shares traded.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of C$589.98 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$210.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.33%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

