Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.70. Roku has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

