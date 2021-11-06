Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.22

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.22 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 137.74 ($1.80). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 135.08 ($1.76), with a volume of 18,947,729 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.22.

In related news, insider Warren East bought 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £23,509.71 ($30,715.59). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £11,339.08 ($14,814.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,555 shares of company stock worth $14,988,294.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

