Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.89 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

