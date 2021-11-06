Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.89 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
