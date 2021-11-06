Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $346.94

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.94 ($4.53) and traded as high as GBX 370.60 ($4.84). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 365.20 ($4.77), with a volume of 964,090 shares changing hands.

ROR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 347.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 346.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

