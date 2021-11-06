Router Protocol Price Hits $3.21 on Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and $1.59 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00005282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00083215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00079411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.40 or 0.07237358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.78 or 0.99730307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

