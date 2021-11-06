Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,454.57

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,454.57 ($19.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,690 ($22.08). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,683 ($21.99), with a volume of 4,837,573 shares traded.

RDSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

The company has a market cap of £191.69 billion and a PE ratio of 38.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

