Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.48% of Sabre worth $100,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sabre by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SABR opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

