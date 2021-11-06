SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Loop Capital upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

