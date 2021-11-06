Sarcophagus (SARCO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.44 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $10,465.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00083628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00081024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00099244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.92 or 0.07275904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.05 or 1.00046646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

