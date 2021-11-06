Scrypta Market Cap Hits $228,133.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $228,133.00 and $6.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00090767 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001056 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,396,109 coins and its circulating supply is 18,596,109 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

