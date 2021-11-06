Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.090 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.98-3.09 EPS.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.46. 701,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Select Medical has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.