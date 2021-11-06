Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Selective Insurance Group worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3,607.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

