SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SLQT traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 7,477,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.18.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

